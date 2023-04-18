The eighth annual Code Red Chili Cook-off and Salsa Competition is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 29, in the Historic Village in Downtown Zachary. Admission and parking are free.
Attendees will sample chili and salsa while teams compete for prizes.
Tasting bands are $20 each for unlimited chili and salsa tasting, and tastings begin at 10:30 a.m. Additional concessions will be available, including hot dogs, nachos, cotton candy, popcorn and soft drinks and adult beverages.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. featuring performances by local artists Blue Crab Redemption, Whiskey Row and Ben Ragsdale Music. Chairs and blankets welcome.
Other activities include arts and crafts market; and a Kids Zone with face painting, grow your own pepper plant, crafts and games.
All proceeds benefit the Lane Foundation’s Patient Tower Expansion Project.
Amateurs and professionals of all ages are welcome to enter the chili and salsa competitions. Contact Planning Committee members Mary Landry, (225) 921-0152; Jennifer Boyd, (225) 921-9485; or Scott Masterson, (225) 268-8623 for a team entry packet or visit www.LaneRMC.org.
For an arts and crafts vendor entry form, visit www.LaneRMC.org or contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.