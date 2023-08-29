Fellowship Church hosts Women's Conference Community news report Community News Staff Author email Aug 29, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fellowship Church Worship Team sings worship and praise before the Women's Conference begins. Photo by Sonya Goss The Rev. Starr Hornsby, of Fellowship Church in Zachary, speaks to and prays for the attendees as they begin the Women's Conference at the church. Photo by Sonya Goss Special guest Melodi Hawley, of I Heart Church in West Virginia, delivers a message about empowerment and being a loyal servant of God. Photo by Sonya Goss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Aug. 18, Fellowship Church in Zachary hosted a Women's Conference themed Empower: Loyal Servanthood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today