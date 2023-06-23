As LSU advances to the championship games in the College World Series, in Omaha, Nebraska, the has team adjusted to weather and minor injuries.
This led to catcher Alex Milazzo, a former Zachary High baseball player, having a chance to shine as the Tigers catcher in games against Wake Forest on June 21 and Tennessee on June 22.
Milazzo went 2 for 4 at the plate in the 5-2 win against Wake Forest. He went 0 for 3 against Tennessee, but played a role in a pivotal play behind the dish in the bottom of the eighth inning when Tre’ Morgan tossed him the ball to tag a runner out at home on a squeeze play. That kept the game scoreless as LSU went on to win in the 11th inning.
LSU faces Florida for the championship starting Saturday, June 24.
