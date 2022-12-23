On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.