The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker.
Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals.
Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as a distinctive art form.
Heritage began in 1976 in Baton Rouge.
Clarence Jones, the founder, and director of Heritage said, “Heritage has been sharing its love of the Negro spiritual with the world for more than four decades. We always look forward to sharing our love of the spiritual with all of our audiences. The Negro spiritual has a rich legacy that we must pass on to future generations.”