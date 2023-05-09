Lane Dermatology is offering patch testing to identify substances that may be causing a skin rash or contact dermatitis.
The patch testing procedure is simple and painless, a news release said. The test involves applying patches of various diluted allergens onto the skin, usually on the back. Patches are worn for approximately 2 days and then removed. The area of skin that was tested will be evaluated by the dermatologist 4 days after the patches are removed to see if any skin rashes are present, which confirm an allergy/allergies.
The skin patch test differs from a skin prick test in that it focuses on contact skin allergens as opposed to reactions from food consumption or airborne allergens. It is a safe, effective way to diagnose contact allergies to learn what everyday ingredients, chemicals, soaps, fabrics, metals or other materials to avoid, the release said.
To make an appointment at Lane Dermatology with physicians Jessica LeBlanc or Ashely Record, call (225) 658-4065.