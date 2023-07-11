Heidi Robinson was recently awarded the $5,000 Lane Volunteer Services Nursing Scholarship.
Robinson was Central Private School’s student council president, senior class secretary, and a varsity athlete in tennis, volleyball and cheer. She was manager of the Central Private powerlifting team, head coach for the St. Alphonsus sixth grade volleyball team and served as Beta Club secretary.
Robinson’s community involvement included church activities and completing more than 20 hours of annual volunteer services with Toys for Tots.
Robinson is the niece of Jerry and Terri Caro. She will be attending Southeastern Louisiana University this fall to pursue a bachelor of nursing and plans to work as a labor and delivery nurse at Lane Regional Medical Center upon graduation.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the joy and excitement that came with receiving the phone call that I was selected as the 2023 winner,” Robinson said. “I am extremely blessed and forever thankful for this opportunity.”
The Lane Volunteer Services Scholarship is open to high school students who plan to pursue a career in nursing and attend an accredited Louisiana program. For information on the 2024 scholarship requirements and entry deadlines, email tpayment@lanermc.org or call (225) 658-6699.