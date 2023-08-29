Lane Pediatrics announces the addition of pediatrician Dr. Bikal Sapkota to its practice at 6110 Main St., Zachary. He joins Dr. Shola Tijani and Dr. Chana Heintz.
Sapkota completed his residency in pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Amarillo, Texas, and received a doctor of medicine from Southwestern University-Matias H. Azmar Memorial College of Medicine. He is board-eligible in pediatrics.
“From routine checkups to immunizations, my goal is to help kids stay as healthy as possible and be their advocate,” Sapkota said. “When kids are sick, I want them to feel comfortable coming to the office and getting the care they need.”
Sapkota and his wife, Puja, live in Zachary. Sapkota is accepting new patients at Lane Pediatrics. Same-day appointments are available by calling (225) 658-4070.