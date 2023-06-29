Lane Pediatrics was chosen as a Junior League of Baton Rouge Partner Agency for the Diaper Bank Program to support area families in need with diaper donations.
In 2022, the Diaper Bank provided 550,000 diapers to 23 partner agencies and impacted more than 11,500 families in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Proper diapering has a positive influence on the physical and mental well-being of children, a news release said. Health issues that come from poor diapering include painful diaper rashes, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, hepatitis A and viral meningitis.
A child who is sick due to poor diapering or who is not allowed to attend day care because their parent can’t afford diapers is deprived of a learning environment which can lead to long-term effects, the release said.