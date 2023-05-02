The 90-million-dollar hospital expansion project for Lane Regional Medical Center is moving forward, a news release said.
Demolition of the hospital’s west wing and former nursing home is complete. Groundbreaking for the new 82,000-square-foot, four-story patient tower was recently held with Lane board members, administrators, contractors and architects all wearing decorated hard hats made by staff.
Major changes to the hospital include:
- New four-story tower and 37,000 square feet of interior renovations
- 48 new, intensive care unit rooms, double the current size, creating a total of 14 ICU rooms
- Second floor dedicated to a contemporary surgery department
- Four new operating suites, double the current size, equipped with advanced technology
- 15 private, comfortable pre- and post-surgery patient rooms
- Endoscopy Center and Infusion Center relocated to inside the surgery department
- Patient registration and surgery pre-admit areas relocated to the front entrance
- New dining room with more seating and upgraded serving line
- Expanded lab and imaging areas
- Second CT machine dedicated to emergency room and pre-admit testing
- UV light technology for purified air throughout the facility
- Dedicated generator for the tower to ensure uninterrupted care
- New elevator with direct access to second-floor surgery department
- Enlarged gift shop
- Modernized front entrance
“We are excited about the future of Lane and what this expansion means to all we serve,” said Lane CEO Larry Meese. “Upon completion in 2026, our newly modernized facility will expand Lane’s ability to provide patient-centered care as well as enhance our mission to provide exceptional health care services to every patient, every time.”
One of the largest employers in Zachary, Lane Regional Medical Center is a 131-bed, regional health care system that serves more than 200,000 residents throughout Zachary and the surrounding regions of Baker, Central, Slaughter, Jackson, Clinton, St. Francisville, New Roads, north Baton Rouge and southern Mississippi.