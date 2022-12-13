meet n greet 12.22.jpg

Lane Regional Medical Center recently held a meet and greet to welcome its newest providers. From left are Kathy Sterling, FNP-C, of Lane Family Practice; Dr. Krishna Sajja, of Lane Gastroenterology; and Dr. Chana Heintz, of Lane Pediatrics.

 Provided photo

Lane Regional Medical Center recently held a meet and greet to welcome its newest providers.

