Jason Landry has been named director of nursing administration for Lane Regional Medical Center.
Landry is a registered nurse with 28 years of experience. As the lead administrative house supervisor, he is an advocate and mentor throughout the hospital. He is on policy, procedure and leadership committees, including hospital activities, environment of care and emergency management.
In addition to his daily responsibilities of staffing and bed assignments, Landry assists with maintaining Joint Commission standards, CMS regulations and LDH requirements. He also plays an active role in medical staff updates and daily patient safety huddles.
Landry has completed national incident management systems training, hazmat training and the LHA leadership development program. During emergency situations, he works closely with local law enforcement agencies, various coroner’s offices and ambulance transport providers.
Landry is the main point of contact for local, state and federal bureaus, as well as for equipment and supply vendors, utility and communication providers, and hospital medicine and physician referrals.
A nursing school graduate from Northwest Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi, Landry is a past Lane Employee of the Month and consistently receives recognition from patients and staff for going above and beyond.