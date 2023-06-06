The intersection of La. 64, Main Street, at La. 67, Plank Road, will be fully closed in all directions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 10. The Department of Transportation and Development will be performing road construction paving at the major thoroughfare. No traffic will be allowed to flow through the intersection.
The Zachary Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office will assist motorists at all entrance points.
Suggested detours include:
- Plank Road to Lower Zachary
- Tucker Road to Port Hudson-Pride Road
- Dyer Rd. to Blackwater Road
- W.J. Wicker to Port Hudson-Pride Road
Plan travels accordingly.
Also note that Port Hudson-Pride Road (Redwood Creek) Bridge remains closed for repairs.