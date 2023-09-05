The state and local chapters of the AFL-CIO converged on Baker to have more than the usual Labor Day cookout. On Saturday, they used a parade and a community luncheon to show appreciation and raise awareness of the impact that the labor movement can have on small and big towns alike.
Louis Reine, president of the Louisiana AFL-CIO, coordinated a visual footprint through the streets of Baker. The parade that started at the corner of Plank and Groom Road drew leaders from the parish and city and civic and community organizations.
“You know, we don't want to forget to recognize the victories we have had,” he said. “But we also recognize the people who fought for those victories. There was some blood, sweat and tears that went into ensuring that workers get treated with dignity and respect.”
Reine said it is only fitting to remember those sacrifices by taking every opportunity to stop and think: “are we willing to step up and fight to ensure that those workplace benefits are available to the next generation.”
Labor Day comes with a day off, but it is also a call to action. “It's our turn to step up to ensure the future for the young people coming up,” Reine said. “That there's adequate, fair pay and benefits and workers are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace. Today's people will decide what tomorrow's benefits are for working men and women.”
The parade was followed by Labor Day events and a community luncheon at the Baker Municipal Center. Baker Mayor Darnell Waites acknowledged a long tradition and the impact to Ernest Stephens, the late Baton Rouge AFL-CIO leader who died in 2021.
“We've been working on these ties long before there was a Darnell Waites,” he said. "It’d been going on about 20 to 25 years.”
Waites said he greatly misses Stephens, but he is also optimistic. “This organization has always been great for us and so that's why I always open up the doors,” he said. “This is a great partnership we've had years way before me.”
Matt Wood, state secretary-treasurer of AFL-CIO, said it’s no accident that his group spent Labor Day weekend in the small town of Baker. “The Louisiana AFL-CIO always wants to rise with or lift up anybody — whether it's small community, large community, union, nonunion,” he said. “It's our mission to actually help lift our communities up. It's very, very important that we connect with our communities and community partners.”
Reine said his organization was in Baker because it’s the heart of their mission. “Well, years ago, the mayor of Baker approached me from this traditional town of working people,” he said. “So, it's most appropriate that we're where the working people are, on the day that we celebrate all the accomplishments of the labor movement like an eight-hour workday, weekends off, overtime, health care, safe workplaces. And a lot of this is accomplished through collective bargaining, which organized labor has promoted for you.”
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome used the occasion to announce plans to conduct a study of salaries and afford city-parish workers the benefits of competitive wages. “City-parish government has a strong relationship with the labor community,” she said. “We are collaborating with them on many of our workforce issues, we certainly keep the line of communication open with the labor community because many of our departments are members of the labor union.”
Broome said if the city-parish is going to move forward, livable wages must be guaranteed. “That is certainly a goal for the labor community and AFL-CIO,” she said. “We are working to see how we can close that, that gap. We're about to launch a pay study designed to see how we can close the disparity gap that exists in the wages of city parish employees and elevate them so that we can move forward toward having more wages where people can thrive and thrive and have a great quality of life.”
Nick Felts has stepped in the role long held by Stephens. He leads one of seven Louisiana councils and the Baton Rouge region represents union members in surrounding parishes including East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Felts said collectively the state has about 40,000 union members, but the power of the vote helps magnify the impact of each household. “Too many people lived and died and fought hard so people could vote,” he said. “So, we think it is real, real important that everybody gets out to vote. And the best part about it is when we get out and vote, we win.”
Echoing the power of the vote, gubernatorial candidate Shawn Wilson challenged the audience to predict the candidate’s potential time in office based on what they emphasize in their campaign. Living wages, economic growth, and quality education were just a few points Wilson promised would remain priorities if he were elected governor.