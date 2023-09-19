Safewise named Baker the safest city in Louisiana in its ninth annual Safest Cities report.
Safewise is a company that tests home security systems and smart devices and publishes reviews.
Baker, with a population of 12,931, rose from the 11th place ranking in the previous report.
Chief Carl Dunn said, “It is an honor for the City of Baker to be recognized. We have to give credit to the Baker Police Department officers, staff, and the community as a whole for working together to make our community the safest city in Louisiana.”
Mayor Darnell Waites added, “I also want to thank the community for being committed to the safety of everyone that lives here as well as the well-being of visitors in our city. I also want to thank and congratulate the Baker Police Department, the officers, and the staff. I appreciate your daily hard work that keeps us all safe.”
Visit safewise.com to read more about the annual report.