In the 1840s, the idea of friendship quilts, also known as signature or autograph quilts, started.
These types of quilts came in and out of fashion but, in general, were given as gifts to friends who were marrying or moving away. The recipient’s family and friends would place their names on a quilt block — by ink or stitching. Some times each person would make a block.
These types of quilts came in many styles and can be found easily in a web search.
One showed up on social media in the Baton Rouge area this past week.
Mary Pino, a well-known quilter around Baton Rouge, posted a photo of an autograph quilt she said was purchased by a cousin at an estate sale in Baker more than 20 years ago.
She listed the quilt names as she could make them out:
Ethel Gordon Andrews, Annie Butler, Alice Carruth, Amy or Any Carruth, Gracie Carruth, Iva Mary Carruth, Mamie Carruth, Ruth Carruth, Virginia Coco Gordon, Elsie Marie Gibson, Gladys Gibson, Mae Gilleland, Mrs. D.F. Gordon, Hazel L. Gordon, Fred Gordon, Lois Gibson, Marie Gibson, Ary Hurst, Aylene Hurst, Claire Jones, Mary Jones, A.L. Kayes, Betty C. King, J.K. King, Rosie King, T.H. King, Rosa Lee, Zella Lenoir, Carolyn Miller, Ella G. Miller, Martha Jane Miller, William Miller, Inez K. Myers, Jamie Gordon Russell, Oraleigh Gordon Stokes and Eva Tate.
The quilt has been shared on multiple sites for quilting and history in the area, including one post that targeted people in the Felicianas with the same last names.
Pino was able to find an obit for one woman from McComb, Mississippi, that connects to some of the others. Other people have found more obituaries.
One person in West Feliciana said she thought a name could be her mother.
St. Francisville resident Stacey Carruth Foretich, said her dad's father was Ancil A. Carruth Sr. and his mom was Mamie Carruth. They were from St. Helena.
Comments on the posts have said the last names have Mississippi-Louisiana border region ties: Kentwood, St. Helena and the Felicianas, as well as McComb, Mississippi.
Contact extra@theadvocate.com if you’d like to add to the discussion and we’ll pass on the information. Anything about the people or the quilt itself would be appreciated.
Autograph quilts are a specialty in quilt research. Many older quilts don’t even have the names of the maker on them, making historical research seemingly impossible. Autograph quilts offer lots of names, making historical search much easier, because genealogical records can be used.
If you have a quilt with names you’d like to research visit https://quiltindex.org/view/?type=essays&kid=2-129-1 for in-depth information on how and places that want the information for information on how to search and for groups that collect the information.