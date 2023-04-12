The Southern University Ag Center is set to host its Spring Garden Workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.

The workshop will discuss topics including:

  • Sustainable farming
  • Selecting and growing pollinators
  • Composting: Cyclic farming of animal manure
  • Poultry production
  • Rabbit production

The workshop is open to the public, but registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3JyhFvW.

For information, contact Milagro Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com or Stephanie Elwood at stephanie_elwood@suagcenter.com.