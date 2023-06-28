Lane Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center, is hosting a summer health careers volunteer program for local high school students.
The “A-HEC of a Summer” program is an opportunity for ninth, 10th and eleventh grade students with at least a 2.0 GPA who are interested in pursuing careers in health care.
Eight students from Zachary High, Baker High, Central Private and St. Joseph’s Academy will rotate through various hospital departments and job shadow health care professionals. During their three-week period at Lane, they are able to obtain firsthand knowledge about a variety of health care fields and health issues, as well as practice basic patient care skills and attain CPR certification.
The program, led by instructor Kelly Haynes from Baker High, is a state accredited course in which students earn one-half unit of high school elective credit upon successful completion of the program.
Participants include Tre’Kendalyn Dunn, Jaycee Richard, Ja’Tavia Tennart, Ainsley Johnson, Destiny Jones, Ashanti Porter, Karese Hue and Taylor Young.