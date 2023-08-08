Grover Hall, human resources manager at ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, spoke at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch and Learn meeting Aug. 2.
The group met at Mami’s on Main Street in Zachary.
Hall’s topic was diversity and inclusion.
He said diversity is having a good representation of the community in the workforce and that it transcends things such as race and gender and includes talents and skillsets.
He said an employee should be able to see themselves in the organization and added that a more diverse workforce affects the bottom line positively.
He advised attendees to learn about unconscious bias, think differently about things and remember the growth process doesn’t always feel good.
He also said companies need to be aware of hiring trends and forecasts, even down to what the company’s executive team will look like when people retire. He said that ExxonMobil actively works with high school and middle school students to create interest in working for them.
Attendees joined the discussion, sharing things they’ve experienced, such as learning women staffers felt safer in some hotel rooms and not others, people have learned age bias is real, that age and experience shouldn’t be removed to meet diversity goals and other personal experiences.