The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will begin circulating Operation Clean Up Kits at seven of its locations Saturday, April 22. Zachary and Baker branches are participating locations, as are the Bluebonnet Regional Branch, Carver Branch, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, Main Library at Goodwood and Scotlandville Branch.
Sponsored by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, each kit includes 24 litter grabbers, 24 high visibility safety vests, large garbage bags and bottles of hand sanitizer.
For information, call (225) 231-3750 or visit www.ebrpl.com.
The kits will assist volunteers in litter removal and beautification in the Baton Rouge area. Groups can register a time and area for litter pickup by calling 311, visit the brightenupbatonrouge.com calendar to add their clean up event and then check out an Operation Clean Up Kit from the Library. For information, visit ebrpl.co/litter.