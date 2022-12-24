BREC will host a tagged fishing rodeo for rainbow trout in their ponds.
Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, will be stocked, as well as Forest Community Park, Palomino Drive Park and Burbank Soccer Complex.
Participants who catch a tagged fish through Jan. 3 will win a prize.
Six tagged fish will be in each of the stocked ponds for a total of 24 prizes. Participants are required to take a picture of their fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win. Participants can win only one prize and each tagged fish can be claimed only once. Participants are to submit photos to conservation@brec.org, and BREC staff will arrange a prize pickup time.
BREC asks patrons to fish only during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana fishing license if required by age. For information, visit brec.org/rainbowtrout or email conservation@brec.org.