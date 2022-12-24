Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis.
Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
After receiving the building estimate, the Zachary Rotary Club construction crew reached out to Zachary Hardware and Lumber, who discounted the cost of the materials.
The volunteer Rotarians who built the ramp were Ryan Talbot, David Gomez, Terry Gomez, Daniel Gomez, Carl Herrick and Ricky McDavid.
Duke called the ramp a blessing, making it possible for her to get to medical appointments.