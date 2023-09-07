BREC will be taking steps to increase security at its parks and facilities, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
The changes include updating alarm systems and adding more security systems, including five license plate readers, in East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission facilities, the release said. Starting Friday, visitors must adhere to a clear-bag policy at all BREC stadiums. The policy was already in effect at Liberty Lagoon.
The agency will also continue its ID requirement for all visitors before entering a recreation center, it said.
The changes come following recent acts of violence in BREC parks. Multiple people have been found shot to death in BREC parks over the summer, according to authorities.
Since 2013, BREC has installed 1,200 surveillance cameras at approximately 70 of its facilities, the release said. Park rangers and law enforcement officers also regularly patrol the parks, it said.
“While we aren’t immune to the plague of violence that has continued since the end of the pandemic in all large cities across the nation, we believe parks are an important solution to the problem as outdoor activity, out-of-school programs and green spaces are essential to the physical and mental well-being of the communities they serve,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.
“Crime is a community problem that can’t be solved by parks, schools, law enforcement, the judicial system or community leaders alone,” he said. “It will take all of us working together to ensure vital services are available and accessible to all citizens in the parish. The need for access to these essential services is critically important to those communities that have historically been denied such access.”