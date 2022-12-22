Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noel's Louisiana elves have still been busy.
Stretching for miles through the river parishes, the large, elaborate wooden bonfires are up and ready for the thousands of people expected to come watch the spectacle.
According to tradition, the bonfires light the way along the river on Christmas Eve for Papa Noël, the French equivalent of Father Christmas or Santa Claus. The practice is believed to have European roots, but it can be traced back to St. James and neighboring parishes as early as the late 1800s.
Garyville residents Joshua Weidert and Sammy Clement are among those keeping the century-old tradition alive. Each year, they come up with elaborately detailed bonfires.
This year: A 15-foot-tall bullfrog constructed by a local Facebook group Weidert and Clement belong to named Blood, Sweat and Bonfires that has blossomed into the one of the premier bonfire makers in the area.
After constructing bonfires with ties to Louisiana swamps in previous years — including a blue crab with moving parts last year and an alligator the year before — Weidert said he decided to keep the theme going this year.
“We’re going down the list of swamp creatures right now and so we’re just staying with that theme." he said. "A bullfrog was one of the animals we hadn’t built yet and so we chose to do it.”
Clement said he and Weidert took 13 days off work just to put the bullfrog bonfire together, with the help of a few local retired helpers.
Clement said Weidert comes up with the idea for which bonfire to do and creates a smaller scale model out of dowel rods while he assists with a lot of the construction.
“Josh makes the scale model so that we know where every lug is placed and every direction we’re supposed to be going," Clement said. "He’s got that in his head and we can all help put it together once we get that bonfire-like structure up on the inside and we use the smaller trees to wrap the outside with decoration and trimming and just give it a smoother look.”
The eyes of the structure, Clement said, are made of a yoga ball spray painted black and gold with metallic paint that shines in the light and mimics the unique eye structure of a bullfrog.
Weidert, who said he's been building bonfires in the area for over 20 years, said his favorite is always the one he's finished most recently. What sticks out to him about the bullfrog this year, he said, is that it meets his standard of a cohesive look from all angles.
“What I like about it when I look at it is that I want it to look good from every angle — when you’re driving down the road right in front of it or you’re coming from the other way," Weidert said. "It hit the mark from every single angle I looked at it and so to me personally that was cool.”
The bonfires along the levee are traditionally lit on Christmas Eve, Weidert said his favorite part is actually before the lighting, when kids and their families' faces light up when they come from Louisiana and beyond to see the work that he and others put in.
“The days leading up to the burning are awesome because you’ve got all of these people and you can kind of get one-on-one with a lot of them to find out where they’re from, hear their stories and find out how they heard about this,” he said. “You meet people up here in good spirits as opposed to meeting somebody who is pissed off over here or mad about something over there. Nobody’s pissed off on the levee.”
Weidert said that hanging out on the levee, talking to strangers who came to take pictures of the bonfires or just catching up with old friends is as important to the yearly Christmas Eve tradition as the bonfires themselves.
“It’s just something we’ve grown up here knowing and doing, so it’s all about the love of the holidays and spreading it to others," he said. "You want to bring that goodness out to people and it don’t matter who you are or anything, you can come up here and you’re accepted.”