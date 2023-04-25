Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute is expanding services with a satellite clinic in St. Francisville. The satellite location will be inside The Daniel Clinic, a family medicine clinic that has been in St. Francisville since 2000.
Four surgeons from the Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute will rotate weekly at the new satellite clinic — Karalyn Bentley, Lyndsey Bruno, Patrick McLaren and V. Keith Rhynes. The surgeons use advanced robotic techniques to treat a host of disease and conditions, according to a news release.
Robotic surgery gives surgeons more precise hand movements and the most minimally invasive approach, according to the release. For patients, it means smaller incisions and faster recovery time.
Bentley specializes in bariatric surgery, hernia and abdominal wall reconstruction, diseases of the esophagus and stomach, gastroesophageal reflux disease and diseases of the colon.
Bruno specializes in bariatrics and surgical oncology.
McLaren specializes in oncology and diseases of the pancreas and hepatobiliary system.
Rhynes specializes in diseases of the colon, stomach, pancreas and hepatobiliary system, including both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions.
The Advanced Robotics Institute satellite clinic is at 5326 Oak St., St. Francisville. For information, call (225) 333-3800.