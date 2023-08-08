Members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Executive Board recently gathered at the home of Jan Pourciau to make plans for the upcoming year.
DAR is a genealogical service society whose members have proved a direct line to a man or woman who fought during the American Revolution. Members promote education, historic preservation and patriotism through philanthropic and service activities in the community.
Chapter members planned activities, including celebrating Constitution Week, The Battle of Baton Rouge and Bernardo de Galvez, local patriot Alexander Stirling who the chapter is named for, classroom scholarship opportunities, service projects with area food banks and Veterans Day.
For information about membership eligibility, contact Chapter Regent Lauren Pourciau.