Alpha Mu, the local chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Gamma teachers’ organization, presented awards at its annual Founders Day luncheon May 6 in Jackson.
The Red Apple Award, which is given “for excellence in education, teamwork and commitment to student success,” was presented to West Feliciana Parish High School Principal Karolyn Taylor.
She has been in education for 17 years. She was named an assistant principal in 2016 and principal in 2019. She was a recent semifinalist for the Louisiana Principal of the Year.
The Golden Apple Award, which is given “for excellence in education, teamwork and community outreach,” was presented to Glenda Banta, of Clinton, and her therapy dog, Yogi. The team has worked together for three years going to nursing homes, assisted living centers, schools and more offering comfort through pet therapy and education regarding bite prevention and how to be a good dog guardian.
She said Yogi is a Newfoundland terrier, loves his job and weighs about 180 pounds.
The society’s annual honorarium for a student planning a career in education was presented to Niya Brown, a senior at Slaughter Community Charter School. Students applying for the scholarship are required to write, anonymously, an essay explaining their reasons for going into the field and what they hope to accomplish. She was accompanied at the luncheon by her grandparents, Nathaniel and Barbara Keller.
Before the awards presentations, chapter president Candy Lanoue gave a short talk about Annie Webb Blanton, founder of Delta Kappa Gamma. The organization is a society of teachers and “not a sorority” as it is sometimes called, she said. There are chapters in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide.
Also, as a part of the meeting, retired and current teachers shared stories about the challenges and rewards of being a teacher.