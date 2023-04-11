Garden tour set
The St. Francisville 2023 Spring Garden Tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. It is a chance for a self-guided tour of private gardens in the area. The gardens are hosted by the homeowners and the Feliciana Master Gardeners of LSU Agricultural Center.
All proceeds from the tour go to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects. Tickets are $20 on the day of the tour at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St. Visit www.lsuagcenter.com/springgardentour, call (225) 635-3614 or email jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu for information.
Help the rainforest
On April 23, Barn Hill Preserve will host a Rainforest 5K Run through the forests of East Feliciana, along the Comite River and end at Barn Hill Preserve. Proceeds Benefit Kids Saving the Rainforest. Visit tinyurl.com/2udvzvtu to register.
Audubon Day at LSU
LSU's Hill Memorial Library is holding Audubon Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at 95 Field House Drive, Baton Rouge.
This is an annual public viewing of the famed double elephant folio first edition of John James Audubon’s "Birds of America" (London, 1827-1838). Audubon was an American artist, naturalist and ornithologist, and his illustrated compendium of the birds in the United States, "Birds of America," is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed — not to mention the largest.
There will also be a selection of materials highlighting from the library collections, including new acquisitions and a sampling of the E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection. Experts from the LSU Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to answer any and all bird-related questions. Additionally, BREC’s Conservation Department will be available to answer questions and discuss their programming.
This event is free; reservations are needed. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon to reserve a time slot.
Clinton High reunion dues needed
The Clinton High School class of 1983 will have its 40th reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20 at Vizionz Event & Co., 8158 Plank Road, Baton Rouge. Cost for each classmate and one guest is $150. Deadline to pay is April 21 via $AvisMcKee on Cash App or get in touch for other payment arrangements. Contact (225) 245-2215 to be included in messages about the event or to make payment arrangements.
Angola Rodeo
The spring Angola Rodeo is April 22-23 and Saturday is sold out. Purchase tickets for Sunday by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 or angolarodeo.com. All seats are $20. Children under 2 are free as long as they sit in laps.