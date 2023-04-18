Vintage European car parade
A parade of vintage European cars will be Friday, April 21, in St. Francisville. Participants of the Natchez Concours d'Elegance Car Show will cruise through town at 11:30 a.m., starting at Commerce Street and La. 10, turn onto Ferdinand, make the Royal Street loop and head back down Ferdinand to park in front of Parker Park. They'll be parked from noon to 1 p.m.
Early childhood education
East Feliciana early childhood programs will begin enrolling April 21 for the 2023-24 school year.
Have a child who will turn 4 by Sept. 30? Register for public school pre-K programs at Clinton Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Slaughter Elementary in one of two ways:
- Beginning April 21, go to efschools.edgear.net/register and complete the online application, uploading all required documents.
- Visit East Feliciana public schools from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. April 21, at 12732 Silliman St., Clinton, for support completing the application or submitting documents.
Want to register for Head Start or child care? Contact the partners directly.
HEAD START: Jackson Quad Area Head Start and Clinton Head Start, call (225) 634-2813 or (225) 683-4234.
CHILD CARE: Bluebird Learning Center, call (225) 654-5303.
Need more assistance or details? Call Latricia Ford-Anderson at (225) 683-8277, ext. 218.
Earth Day in the Felicianas
Spend Earth Day with The Nature Conservancy at the Mary Ann Brown Nature Preserve, 13515 La. 965, St. Francisville at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22. RSVP to secure a spot for lunch and or a tour by contacting lafo@tnc.org or (225) 338-1040.
Garden tour set
The St. Francisville 2023 Spring Garden Tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22. It is a chance for a self-guided tour of private gardens in the area. The gardens are hosted by the homeowners and the Feliciana Master Gardeners of LSU Agricultural Center.
All proceeds from the tour go to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects. Tickets are $20 on the day of the tour at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St. Visit www.lsuagcenter.com/springgardentour, call (225) 635-3614 or email jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu for information.
Help the rainforest
On Sunday, April 23, Barn Hill Preserve will host a Rainforest 5K Run through the forests of East Feliciana, along the Comite River and ending at Barn Hill Preserve. Proceeds benefit Kids Saving the Rainforest. Visit tinyurl.com/2udvzvtu to register.
Audubon Day at LSU
LSU's Hill Memorial Library is holding Audubon Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at 95 Field House Drive, Baton Rouge.
This is an annual public viewing of the famed double elephant folio first edition of John James Audubon’s "Birds of America" (London, 1827-38). Audubon was an American artist, naturalist and ornithologist, and his illustrated compendium of the birds in the United States, "Birds of America," is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed — not to mention the largest.
There will also be a selection of materials highlighting from the library collections, including new acquisitions and a sampling of the E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection. Experts from the LSU Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to answer any and all bird-related questions. Additionally, BREC’s Conservation Department will be available to answer questions and discuss their programming.
This event is free; reservations are needed. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon to reserve a time slot.
CHS reunion dues deadline arrives
The Clinton High School Class of 1983 will have its 40th reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20 at Vizionz Event & Co., 8158 Plank Road, Baton Rouge. Cost for each classmate and one guest is $150. Deadline to pay is April 21 via $AvisMcKee on Cash App or get in touch for other payment arrangements. Contact (225) 245-2215 to be included in messages about the event or to make payment arrangements.