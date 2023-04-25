Solitude health fair
West Feliciana Hospital and the LSU AgCenter will present the Together in Solitude health and safety resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, in Solitude at the corner of Solitude and Indian Mounds roads. Health screenings and resources, food and drink, door prizes, giveaways and live entertainment are planned.
Transportation will be provided throughout the community by the West Feliciana Council on Aging.
Resource fair in Clinton
The Baker-Zachary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is holding Spring Into Wellness, a free community resource fair, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 at East Feliciana Middle School, 10410 Plank Road, Clinton. Free health screening, vaccinations, line dancing, financial literacy information, ACT/SAT prep information and more will be provided.
Cultural festival set
Tell the Story Cultural Festival, which will celebrate all cultures through food, music, arts and crafts, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 6, at Park Park, St. Francisville. The event is free to attend. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save the Old Benevolent Society.
Youth Rodeo coming
The first Clinton Arena Youth Rodeo is scheduled for May 27 at 14730 La. 10, Clinton. It starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Events include lead line barrels, stick horse barrels, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, pole bending, goat tying, goat tail pulling, dummy roping, flag race, bull riding, chute-dogging and steer riding.
Books close at 10 a.m. and are cash only. Call-in is from noon to 9 p.m. May 21 at (225) 337-0332. For information, email clintonlaarena@gmail.com or visit Facebook.
Early childhood education
East Feliciana early childhood programs will began enrolling April 21 for the 2023-24 school year.
Have a child who will turn 4 by Sept. 30? Register for public school pre-K programs at Clinton Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Slaughter Elementary in one of two ways:
Beginning April 21, go to efschools.edgear.net/register and complete the online application, uploading all required documents.
Want to register for Head Start or child care? Contact the partners directly.
HEAD START: Jackson Quad Area Head Start and Clinton Head Start, call (225) 634-2813 or (225) 683-4234.
CHILD CARE: Bluebird Learning Center, call (225) 654-5303.
Need more assistance or details? Call Latricia Ford-Anderson at (225) 683-8277, ext. 218.