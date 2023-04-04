Apply now for East Feliciana summer learning program
The East Feliciana Parish school system's EF Accelerate 21st Century Summer Program is accepting student applications. The program will run from May 30 through June 30 and includes academic acceleration, STEAM enrichment and field trips.
Student applications are due Thursday, April 6. For information and to register, visit efschools.net/page/accelerate.
Lane activities
- Lane Pediatrics is offering free Meet the Doc by appointments. If you are expecting a baby, plan 30 minutes to come by the office and meet the pediatricians before your baby arrives. Drs. Shola Tijani and Chana Heintz will take time to answer your questions. To make a meet the doc appointment, call (225) 658-4070.
- Lane plans a free breastfeeding class at 10 a.m., April 29, in the West Wing Conference Room at Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. Dr. Shola Tijani will the discuss the ABCs of breastfeeding, including appeal of breastfeeding and why it’s important, best breastfeeding positions, and common challenges with breastfeeding. Tijani will be available to answer questions. To reserve a spot, call (225) 658-6612 or email jschmolke@LaneRMC.org.
Healthy events
The East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is starting three groups aimed at specific health goals at the East Feliciana Parish Health Unit, 12080 Marston St., Clinton. A prediabetes/diabetes support group and a fitness class started in March. A cancer support group will begin in May. Call the council at (225) 663-0696 for details.
Baseball registration open
Registration in West Feliciana Parish is open through Friday, April 7, for baseball, softball and T-ball. Teams are available for ages 4-12. Games start in May. The $90 cost includes a hat, belt, jersey and socks. Register at wfprec.com. Coaches and umpires are needed. Email ehoffmann@wfparish.org if interested.
Sunrise service planned
The annual Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 west, in St. Francisville is at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9 in the Greek amphitheater overlooking the lake. The Rev. Chris Andrews will lead the service.
West Feliciana blood drive
The West Feliciana Hospital will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12 in the Hospital Conference Room, 5266 Commerce St., St. Francisville.
Every donor will receive a new “Livin' the Givin' Life” T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be honored first. Visit tbsdonors.org to make an appointment.
Audubon Day at LSU
LSU's Hill Memorial Library is holding Audubon Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at 95 Field House Drive, Baton Rouge.
This is an annual public viewing of the famed double elephant folio first edition of John James Audubon’s "Birds of America" (London, 1827-1838). Audubon was an American artist, naturalist and ornithologist, and his illustrated compendium of the birds in the United States, "Birds of America," is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed — not to mention the largest.
There will also be a selection of materials highlighting from the library collections, including new acquisitions and a sampling of the E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection. Experts from the LSU Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to answer any and all bird-related questions. Additionally, BREC’s Conservation Department will be available to answer questions and discuss their programming.
This event is free; reservations are needed. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon to reserve a time slot.
Wags & Whiskers
The eighth annual Wags & Whiskers Gala will be at 5 p.m. April 29 at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W., St. Francisville, with proceeds benefiting the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society. The theme is "Let Your Love Shine." Tickets and sponsor packages are available at bontempstix.com/events/wags-whiskers-gala-2023-let-your-love-shine-4-29-2023.
Clinton High reunion dues needed
The Clinton High School class of 1983 will have its 40th reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20 at Vizionz Event & Co., 8158 Plank Road, Baton Rouge. Cost for each classmate and one guest is $150. Deadline to pay is April 21 via $AvisMcKee on Cash App or get in touch for other payment arrangements. Contact (225) 245-2215 to be included in messages about the event or to make payment arrangements.