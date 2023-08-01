Remember: Schools start this week and next
Slaughter Community Charter was scheduled to start Wednesday.
East Feliciana schools open Aug. 8, and West Feliciana Schools on Aug. 9. Bains Lower Elementary will have a staggered start that week.
School supply events coming
- Happi Llandiers and The Backpack Project will host a Back to School Drive-Thru for pre-K through 12th grade, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, at West Feliciana Middle School. Supplies are for residents of West Feliciana Parish. ID must be presented. Students must be present in the vehicle to receive supplies.
- Humble Beginning Outreach Ministry Back to School Community Outreach will give out school supplies, clothes, uniforms, haircuts and food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 12322 St. Helena St., Clinton. Games and music will be available. A prescription drop box will be on site. Confidential HIV screening will be offered. Supplies are on a first-come basis, first-served basis. And the child must be on hand to receive a backpack of supplies and school clothes.
Corrections deputies sought
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring corrections deputies. Starting pay is $16.50 an hour with benefits. Experience preferred, but not required. High school diploma or GED required. Apply at wfpso.org under About Us > Careers.
Shopping event coming
Pop & Shop, a new event in St. Francisville, on Aug. 19 will offer shopping, music, art and cocktails. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
See and talk about cars
Visit Cars and Coffee at Birdman every first Friday through October. All makes of autos and bikes are invited to hang out at Birdman Cafe, 5687 Commerce St., St. Francisville for coffee, cars and conversation. No registration is required for the event.
Get a mammogram in Jackson
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach with 3D mammogram technology will be at East Feliciana Primary Care, 3050 Charles Drive, Jackson, on Aug. 7. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Comics through the West Feliciana Library
With Comics Plus and a library card, patrons can access thousands of digital comics, graphic novels and manga from a variety of library friendly publishers. Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on a computer, tablet or phone: no holds or wait-lists. Visit www.wfplibrary.org/comics for details.
Upcoming events
- Patia LaCour announced on Facebook the Slaughter Civic Club is looking for craft and food vendors for the Slaughter Fall Festival. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21.
Rodeo tickets for October Angola Rodeo dates are on sale.