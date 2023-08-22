Political signs reminder
In Mayor Robert "Bobee" Leake's newsletter, he reminds St. Francisville residents about the community's sign policy.
"Political signs may be placed on private property after the qualifying deadline for the election. A candidate shall remove his/her political signs from private property within five days of the end of his/her bid for office, or the completion of the election.
"In residential zoning districts: the total sign area of political signs shall not exceed eight square feet with a maximum of two signs per lot;
"In all other zoning districts: the total sign area of political signs shall not exceed 16 square feet."
Hot air balloons coming to Jackson
A Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to Jackson on Nov. 18 behind the Old Hickory Railroad Museum, 3312 College St. More information will come later.
Dining with Diabetes Classes
A five-part educational series on Type 2 diabetes will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17 and 24, at the East Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
The fifth class, a reunion, will be determined at a later date.
This program helps adults at risk for Type 2 diabetes, who are prediabetic or who have diabetes and their families and caregivers learn how to manage their condition through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control and label reading.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, West Feliciana Parish and East Feliciana Parish family and consumer sciences nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter, and Karlyn Gerald, registered nurse and remote patient monitoring coordinator at RKM Primary Care in Clinton.
The cost is $40, which covers food and supplies. Seating is limited. The class will need five registered to be conducted.
Register by Sept. 8 at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2575-dining-with-diabetes-east-feliciana-2023.aspx. Call (225) 683-3101 or (225) 635-3614 with questions or to have the registration link emailed.
Clean Out Your Freezer
Hunters For The Hungry is promoting Clean Out Your Freezer Day at the Red Boot Deli from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge area. All food donations must be properly packaged, labeled and dated. Visit www.h4hla.org/freezer-day for information and locations in other areas.
Collections will also be taken from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Pat’s Hardware, 7666 U.S. 61, St. Francisville.
Softball fundraiser
The Valor 14U coed Softball Fundraiser will be Oct. 28 at East Feliciana Little League, 12345 Haynes St., Clinton.
Entry fee is $200. Cooler fee is $20 and a home run band is $10. Games start at 9 a.m. Call (225) 245-2915 for information.
Learn about Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego with OLLI
OLLI Feliciana Chapter will host Travel With Me: Patagonia and Tierra del Fuego at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The lunch club will follow at noon at Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurant, 1674 Charter St., Jackson. No registration is needed, no fee and guests ages 50 and older are welcome.
Strong Women sessions starting
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Sept. 12 and continuing through the end of October. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays.
There will also be morning classes at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, if there is enough interest. Those interested in morning classes should contact the instructor.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, fees, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact instructor Pam Myers, at sagittar1953@gmail.com or (225) 635-4878.
Soccer sign-up deadline is Sept. 1
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is offering registration for soccer for ages 3-14. Deadline to register is Sept. 1 and price is $75. Register online at www.efprec.com.
Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning in October. Academy practices will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 or 29, based on age.
People interested in coaching or refereeing should call (225) 784-8447.
Slaughter Church to celebrate 160 years
The Little Rock Baptist Church is celebrating its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in Slaughter.
Anyone affiliated with the church in any way, including former members, are invited to participate in the activities and service.
Hunter education coming
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept 24. Attendance is required both days. Register at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192459.
This course will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification and outdoor survival. Students must successfully complete a live-fire exercise. Firearms and ammunition are provided for the live-fire exercise, so students should not bring their own.
It is taught by certified Hunter Education instructors Edgar Sherman and Austin Cruse and by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Michael Clinton Sullivan.
Minimum age is 10 years old.