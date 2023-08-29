Burn ban applies to dove fields
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds hunters that dove fields cannot be burned in preparation for opening weekend of dove season, which begins Sept. 2, due to the statewide burn ban in effect.
With the burn ban in effect, one of the most popular methods for preparing dove fields is not an option. The goal behind preparing a dove field for opening day, or any other day, of dove hunting is to have available food that is easily accessible to doves. Doves feed on small grains and need easy access to them. Therefore, a dove field must have bare ground or be cut such that the vegetation is short and not covered with stalk residue.
A good alternative to burning is to mow or bush hog a field. In order to create the clean ground desired by doves, the residue can be raked, shredded, or lightly disked; heavy disking will cover too much of the seed. Remember, although it is legal to manipulate planted grains for doves it is not legal to add grains to a field and hunt over them.
Get a mammogram in Clinton
Woman’s Hospital's mammography coach will offer 3D mammogram technology Sept. 29, at RKM Primary Care, 11190 Jackson St., Clinton. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Feliciana Community Art Show
Feliciana Community Art Show will continue through Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Old VFW Building, 3699 La. 10, Jackson. It is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $2 and provides funds for art supplies for the Council on Aging.
Hot air balloons coming to Jackson
A hot-air balloon Festival is coming to Jackson on Nov. 18 behind the Old Hickory Railroad Museum, 3312 College St. More information will come later.
Dining with Diabetes Classes
A five-part educational series on Type 2 diabetes will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17 and 24, at the East Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. The fifth class, a reunion, will be determined at a later date.
The cost is $40, which covers food and supplies. Seating is limited. The class will need five registered to be conducted.
Register by Sept. 8 at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2575-dining-with-diabetes-east-feliciana-2023.aspx. Call (225) 683-3101 or (225) 635-3614 with questions or to have the registration link emailed.
Softball fundraiser
The Valor 14U coed Softball Fundraiser will be Oct. 28 at East Feliciana Little League, 12345 Haynes St., Clinton. Entry fee is $200. Cooler fee is $20 and a home run band is $10. Games start at 9 a.m. Call (225) 245-2915 for information.
Strong Women sessions starting
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Sept. 12 and continuing through the end of October. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Morning classes at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays will be held if there is enough interest.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville. For information on registration, fees, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact instructor Pam Myers, at sagittar1953@gmail.com or (225) 635-4878.
Soccer sign-up deadline is Sept. 1
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is offering registration for soccer for ages 3-14. Deadline to register is Sept. 1 and price is $75. Register online at www.efprec.com.
Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning in October. Academy practices will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 or 29, based on age.
People interested in coaching or refereeing should call (225) 784-8447.
Hunter education coming
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept 24. Attendance is required both days. Register at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192459.
This course will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification and outdoor survival. Students must successfully complete a live-fire exercise. Firearms and ammunition are provided for the live-fire exercise, so students should not bring their own.
It is taught by certified Hunter Education instructors Edgar Sherman and Austin Cruse and by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Michael Clinton Sullivan.
Minimum age is 10 years old.
Southern Garden Symposium registration is open
Registration is open for the 34th annual Southern Garden Symposium, Oct. 20-21, St. Francisville. Visit www.thesoutherngardensymposium.org to register or call (225) 937-0051 for general information. Early bird rates end Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Walk for Life set for Clinton
A Walk for Life in the Felicianas has been announced to support the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Sponsorships are available. Registration fee is $10 per entry. Register in person or at eventbrite.com.
For information, contact (225) 683-8565, (225) 683-3371 or acs@landmarkbankla.com.
The route will be between Feliciana Bank and Landmark Bank in Clinton. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. Prizes will go to most funds raised, best team theme/shirt design, Paint the Town Pink.
See and talk about cars
Visit Cars and Coffee at Birdman every first Friday through October. All makes of autos and bikes are invited to hang out at Birdman Cafe, 5687 Commerce St., St. Francisville for coffee, cars and conversation. No registration is required for the event.