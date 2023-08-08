Soccer signup deadline is Sept. 1
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is offering registration for soccer for ages 3-14. Deadline to register is Sept. 1 and price is $75. Register online at www.efprec.com.
Games will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning in October. Academy practices will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 or 29, based on age.
People interested in coaching or refereeing should call (225) 784-8447.
Slaughter Church to celebrate 160 years
The Little Rock Baptist Church is celebrating its 160-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in Slaughter.
Anyone affiliated with the church in any way, including former members, are invited to participate in the activities and service.
Those wishing to sing in the choir, rehearsal will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and 11 a.m. Aug. 19. RSVP to Betty Taylor (225) 654-3589 or Doris Thornton-Alexander (225) 778-0141.
OLLI class set
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the OLLI Felicianas chapter will present Travel With Me: Iceland at 10:30 a.m. at the West Feliciana Library. Lunch at Sonny’s Pizza, 7157 U.S. 61, St. Franscisville, will follow.
Photographer David Breidenbach will talk about a land-based tour of Iceland along with some geology and history of the country.
No registration is required, and guests are welcome.
Hunter education coming
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept 24. Attendance is required both days. register at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192459.
This course will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification, and outdoor survival. Students must successfully complete a live-fire exercise. Firearms and ammunition are provided for the live-fire exercise, so students should not bring their own.
It is taught by certified Hunter Education instructors Edgar Sherman and Austin Cruse and by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Michael Clinton Sullivan.
Minimum age is 10 years old.
Southern Garden Symposium registration is open
Registration is open for the 34th annual Southern Garden Symposium, Oct. 20-21, St. Francisville. Visit www.thesoutherngardensymposium.org to register or call (225) 937-0051 for general information. Early bird rates end Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Walk for Life set for Clinton
A Walk for Life in the Felicianas has been announced to support the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Sponsorships are available. Registration fee is $10 per entry. Register in person or at eventbrite.com.
For information, contact (225) 683-8565, (225) 683-3371 or acs@landmarkbankla.com.
The route will be between Feliciana Bank and Landmark Bank in Clinton. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. Prizes will go to most funds raised, best team theme/shirt design, Paint the Town Pink.
Shopping event coming
Pop & Shop, a new event in St. Francisville, on Aug. 19 will offer shopping, music, art and cocktails. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
See and talk about cars
Visit Cars and Coffee at Birdman every first Friday through October. All makes of autos and bikes are invited to hang out at Birdman Cafe, 5687 Commerce St., St. Francisville for coffee, cars and conversation. No registration is required for the event.