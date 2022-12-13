Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Farmers Market dates
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open Dec. 15 and 29. The market will be closed Dec. 22.
Library events
- The West Feliciana Parish Library is hosting a family movie night at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. It will show "Arthur Christmas" at 5:30 p.m. PJs are encouraged. Bring a pillow and a blanket. The library will provide cocoa and popcorn. Patrons may bring snacks also.
- The Clinton Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be playing book bingo until Jan. 31. The first person to get four squares in a row for a bingo will be able to order a new book. Visit www.facebook.com/audubonregional/photos/a.311434259067223/2045876578956307/?type=3 for the form, or pick up printed copies at the branch.
Feliciana holiday events
Jackson United Methodist Church will have a Live Nativity at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Museum Pavilion in Jackson. The public is invited to attend.
- Dawn McQueen-Rollins, 3727 La. 10, Jackson, decorates the family home to look like a gingerbread house, with a place to sit on a bench in the front yard. The public is invited to drop by and pose for family pictures.
- Santa will visit the Jackson Fire Station from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
- At Cocktails and Caroling from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, shop local businesses with cocktails, with caroling at 6:30 p.m., in Parker Park, St. Francisville.