Merry Christmas
We at The Democrat and The Watchman wish all of our readers a happy holiday time. Peace and joy to your family from ours.
We appreciate our readers in the Felicianas. Please continue to read as we enter a new year. Let us know what things are happening in the community so we can share with others.
Over the next few weeks, we'd love to hear from you about your favorite gift this year and any resolutions you are making for 2023. Send your comments to extra@theadvocate.com.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for the Dec. 28 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Save the date
The 2023 Writers & Readers Symposium will be Feb. 2 in St. Francisville.
The speakers are Ronlyn Domingue, Wayne Flynt, Lorin Gaudin, Maurice Carlos Ruffin and Mona Lisa Saloy.
Farmers Market dates
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open Dec. 29. The market will be closed Dec. 22.
Book bingo at Clinton library
The Clinton Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be playing book bingo until Jan. 31. The first person to get four squares in a row for a bingo will be able to order a new book. Visit www.facebook.com/audubonregional/photos/a.311434259067223/2045876578956307/?type=3 for the form, or pick up printed copies at the branch.
Live Nativity in Jackson
Jackson United Methodist Church will have a Live Nativity at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Museum Pavilion in Jackson. The public is invited to attend.