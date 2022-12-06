Election day
Saturday, Dec. 10, is election day.
Voters in West Feliciana Parish will decide whether to amend the parish’s home-rule charter to allow the parish president to serve a maximum of three terms, rather than two.
The amendment, if approved, also would confirm the election cycle to coincide with regular Louisiana gubernatorial elections.
In East Feliciana Parish, a School Board runoff between incumbent Rufus Nesbitt and challenger Bradford Smith will be on the ballot in District 1.
All East Feliciana voters are eligible to cast ballots on two propositions offered by the parishwide Fire Protection District: the proposed renewal of a 6.25-mill property tax for 15 years and the renewal of a structure fee on buildings for 10 years.
The fee is $48 annually for residential and commercial structures, and $38 for mobile homes, and it is added to property owners' tax bills.
Voters across the state will consider three proposed constitutional amendments.
Holiday deadlines
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Watchman and The Democrat will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Library game
The Clinton Branch of the Audubon Regional Library will be playing book bingo until Jan. 31. The first person to get four squares in a row for a bingo will be able to order a new book. Visit www.facebook.com/audubonregional/photos/a.311434259067223/2045876578956307/?type=3 for the form, or pick up printed copies at the branch.
Feliciana holiday events
- Dawn McQueen-Rollins, 3727 La. 10, Jackson, decorates the family home to look like a gingerbread house, with a place to sit on a bench in the front yard. The public is invited to drop by and pose for family pictures. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will visit for pictures from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A drawing for bicycles will held at 3 p.m.
- Santa will visit the Jackson Fire Station from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 15.
- Hemingbough, near St. Francisville, will be hosting its annual holiday brass concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased online at brso.org.
- Everyone is invited to a Holy St. John's program at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, hosted by Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Progressive Chapter No. 186 OES. The service will be held at Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood, pastored by the Rev. Jesse Williams.
- Santa will be on patrol in West Feliciana Parish on Sunday, Dec. 11, working with the Sheriff’s Office.
- At Cocktails and Caroling from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16, shop local businesses with cocktails, with caroling at 6:30 p.m., in Parker Park, St. Francisville.