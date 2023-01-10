Contact The Watchman and The Democrat with your events in 2023
Welcome to the second week of 2023.
Have you written the correct year on documents yet?
What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?
A resolution we at The Watchman and The Democrat would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in the Felicianas to send us their news and activity photos.
It’s simple. Write up your announcement, trying to answer the questions who, what, when, where, why and how. The announcement could be inviting the public to an event or telling people about recent activities of the group. Include a high-resolution photo with a caption: be sure to identify people by first and last name.
Then send it all to extra@theadvocate.com.
If you have questions, please contact us.
Photo look back postponed
Editor Darlene Denstorff is ill and was unable to finish the second part of the look back of 2022's best photos for this week's edition. We're sorry it's not in this week.
New Strong Women session starts
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Jan. 24. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and at 8:15 a.m. Thursdays and Wednesdays and Fridays. The session will be approximately 6 weeks long.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs, or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Art exhibition open for January
Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The art can be viewed throughout January.
Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street.
Women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men also are invited to attend.
Mother-daughter team Judy Landrieu Klein and Kara Klein Oubre, internationally known speakers, will present “What It Means to Say YES to GOD.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Reserve a seat online www.sjb-ola.org/SayYes by Jan. 26 or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778. Door prizes and a raffle will be held.
The morning will include brunch, and babysitting will be provided upon request. For babysitting, you must preregister so the church can have enough staff to look after the children.
An optional collection will be taken for the Zachary Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items or cash donations will be accepted and donated.
Writers & Readers to gather
The 2023 Writers & Readers Symposium will be Feb. 2 in St. Francisville. The speakers are Ronlyn Domingue, Wayne Flynt, Lorin Gaudin, Maurice Carlos Ruffin and Mona Lisa Saloy. Purchase tickets at https://bontempstix.com/events/2023-writers-readers-symposium-2-4-2023