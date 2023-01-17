Mark your calendars
Event notices are popping up as the new year takes hold. Be sure to include these items on your calendar.
- Clay Parker and Jodi James & Ordinary Elephant will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Temple Sinai in St. Francisville. Purchase tickets at bontempstix.com.
The 2023 Writers & Readers Symposium will be Feb. 2 in St. Francisville. The speakers are Ronlyn Domingue, Wayne Flynt, Lorin Gaudin, Maurice Carlos Ruffin and Mona Lisa Saloy. Purchase tickets at https://bontempstix.com/events/2023-writers-readers-symposium-2-4-2023.
- The East Feliciana Unified Alumni Association will have a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Feb. 11. The 2023 Mardi Gras Gala will be at the Early Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 a person/$50 a couple and can be purchased from any member of the alumni group or at eventbrite.com.
- The annual Tunica Hills Music Festival will be March 25 in St. Francisville.
- The second annual Jackson Car Show, with arts, crafts, food and music, will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at 3312 College St., behind the Old Hickory Railroad Model Train Museum. Visit @historicjacksonla on Facebook to see the list of awards for the car show. Registration by March 31 is free. It’s $20 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. the day of the show. Awards are at 2 p.m. Entry to the event is $5. People are asked to bring a nonperishable item or donate to the Jackson Food Bank.
- The spring Angola Rodeo is April 22-23. Purchase tickets by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 or www.angolarodeo.com. All seats are $20. Children under 2 are free as long as they sit in laps.
New Strong Women session starts
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Jan. 24. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. The session will be approximately six weeks long.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Art exhibition open for January
Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The art can be viewed throughout January.
Morning of Reflection set at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4727 McHugh Drive, Zachary, will host its 10th annual Morning of Reflection from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 in the Parish Activity Center, which fronts Lee Street.
Women of all faiths are invited. Although the focus is on women’s issues, men also are invited to attend.
Mother-daughter team Judy Landrieu Klein and Kara Klein Oubre, internationally known speakers, will present “What It Means to Say Yes to God.”
The event is free, but registration is required. Reserve a seat online www.sjb-ola.org/SayYes by Jan. 26 or by calling the church office at (225) 654-5778. Door prizes and a raffle will be held.