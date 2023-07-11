Older adults may Stay Independent
A four-part nutrition and wellness program, Stay Independent, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the East Feliciana Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. Stay Independent is for adults age 60 and older.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter.
There is a $13 fee for the series, and a minimum of 5 registrants will be required. Deadline to register for this series is July 14. Registration is only available online at the LSU AgCenter Store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2571-stay-independent-august-9-16-23-30.aspx. For questions, contact Langley at (225) 683-3101, (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu
Key behaviors placing older adults at risk are not eating three meals a day and limited intakes of protein and produce. And many older adults are not physically active which can increase their risk of sarcopenia, or age-related muscle wasting. Stay Independent provides these older adults with research-based nutrition and wellness information to help them reduce their nutritional risk and sarcopenia risk.
Angola Rodeo tickets coming soon
Rodeo tickets for October 2023 Angola Rodeo dates will go on sale Aug. 1.
West Feliciana Saints license plates
License plates with a logo for the West Feliciana Saints are now available from the state. Visit the Office of Motor Vehicles online at www.expresslane.org/vehicle/plates or call the Specialized Vehicle Unit at (225) 925-6278 or (225) 925-6146.
Vacation Bible school coming
Jackson United Methodist Church invites children to "Hero Hotline" vacation Bible school for ages 4-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-21.
Election announcement deadline set
The Watchman and The Democrat have set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate, and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email announcement and photo to extra@theadvocate.com.