Schools open soon
As August nears, so does the first day of school. Be sure to check with your child's school and website for specifics on supplies, uniforms and backpacks.
First day of classes:
Aug. 2: Slaughter Community Charter
Aug. 8: East Feliciana Schools
Aug. 9: West Feliciana Schools. Bains Lower Elementary will have a staggered start that week.
Slaughter festival seeks vendors
Patia LaCour announced on Facebook the Slaughter Civic Club is looking for craft and food vendors for the Slaughter Fall Festival. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 21.
Angola Rodeo tickets coming soon
Rodeo tickets for October 2023 Angola Rodeo dates will go on sale Aug. 1.
West Feliciana Saints license plates
License plates with a logo for the West Feliciana Saints are now available from the state. Visit the Office of Motor Vehicles online at www.expresslane.org/vehicle/plates or call the Specialized Vehicle Unit at (225) 925-6278 or (225) 925-6146.
Election announcement deadline set
The Watchman and The Democrat have set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate, and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email announcement and photo to extra@theadvocate.com.
Save the date
Pop & Shop, a new event in St. Francisville, on Aug. 19 will offer shopping, music, art and cocktails.