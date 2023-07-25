School supply event coming
Humble Beginning Outreach Ministry Back to School Community Outreach will give out school supplies, clothes, uniforms, haircuts and food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 12322 St. Helena St., Clinton. Games and music will be available.
A prescription drop box will be on site. Confidential HIV screening will be offered. Supplies are on a first-come basis, first-served basis. And the child must be on hand to receive a backpack of supplies and school clothes.
Schools open soon
As August nears, so does the first day of school. Be sure to check with your child's school and website for specifics on supplies, uniforms and backpacks.
First day of classes:
Aug. 2: Slaughter Community Charter
Aug. 8: East Feliciana Schools
Aug. 9: West Feliciana Schools. Bains Lower Elementary will have a staggered start that week.
Police jury notice
The East Feliciana Police Jury announced online that River Road is no longer being used as access to Arcosa Materials. Arcosa has completed an entrance off La. 10, which gives their customers direct access to their plant.
Election announcements due Aug. 1
The Watchman and The Democrat have set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate, and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email announcement and photo to extra@theadvocate.com.
Get a mammogram in Jackson
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach with 3D mammogram technology will be at East Feliciana Primary Care, 3050 Charles Drive, Jackson, on Aug. 7. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Comics through the West Feliciana Library
With Comics Plus and a library card, patrons can access thousands of digital comics, graphic novels and manga from a variety of library friendly publishers. Every title is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, on a computer, tablet or phone: no holds or wait lists. Visit www.wfplibrary.org/comics for details.
Upcoming events
- Patia LaCour announced on Facebook the Slaughter Civic Club is looking for craft and food vendors for the Slaughter Fall Festival. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21.
Rodeo tickets for October 2023 Angola Rodeo dates will go on sale Aug. 1.
- Pop & Shop, a new event in St. Francisville, on Aug. 19 will offer shopping, music, art and cocktails.