Older adults may Stay Independent
A four-part nutrition and wellness program, Stay Independent, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the East Feliciana Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. Stay Independent is for adults age 60 and older.
The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter.
There is a $13 fee for the series, and a minimum of five registrants will be required. Deadline to register for this series is July 14. Registration is only available online at the LSU AgCenter Store at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2571-stay-independent-august-9-16-23-30.aspx. For questions, contact Langley at (225) 683-3101, (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Key behaviors placing older adults at risk are not eating three meals a day and limited intakes of protein and produce. And many older adults are not physically active which can increase their risk of sarcopenia, or age-related muscle wasting. Stay Independent provides older adults with research-based nutrition and wellness information to help them reduce their nutritional risk and sarcopenia risk.
Topics covered include Three Meals a Day, Feast on Fruits and Vegetables, Power Up with Protein, Cooking for One or Two, Brain Health, and Exercise You Independence.
Get your mammogram in the area
Woman’s Hospital's mobile mammography coach will offer 3D mammogram technology at United Methodist Church, 4205 Church St., Zachary on Wednesday, July 12. It will return to the site Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13.
The coach will be at RKM Primary Care, 11190 Jackson St., Clinton, on Sept. 29 and Nov. 13; and at East Feliciana Primary Care, 3050 Charles Drive, Jackson, on Aug. 7, Oct. 2 and Dec. 26.
Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
For information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdruhttw.
Learn blueberry care
The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at 9 a.m. July 7 at the Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
People who plan to come and would like to be notified of any change of plans should RSVP to the East Feliciana Extension Office at (225) 683-3101 or Horticulture Agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.
For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Hoover at least one week before the event.
West Feliciana Saints license plates
License plates with a logo for the West Feliciana Saints are now available from the state. Visit the Office of Motor Vehicles online at www.expresslane.org/vehicle/plates or call the Specialized Vehicle Unit at (225) 925-6278 or (225) 925-6146.
Vacation Bible school coming
Jackson United Methodist Church invites children to "Hero Hotline" vacation Bible school for ages 4-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-21.