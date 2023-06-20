Friends of Songbird fundraiser show
The Friends of Songbird will hold a fundraiser show at 7 p.m., June 30, at Temple Sinai, St. Francisville.
All money from the show will be used by Arts for All to provide scholarships to its music camps. The show features camp instructors, including Heather Feierabend, Kat Carlson, Chris Talley, Eric Schmitt, Clay Parker, David Hinson, Adrian Percy and Michael Holmes. Special guests are Trey and Lexi Pendley. Tickets are $20 at bontempstix.com.
Model trains to run Saturday
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will be running its trains at its headquarters in Jackson will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24. It is free for the general public.
Summer food for kids
The East Feliciana Parish School Board is participating in the Summer Food Service Program through June 30.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination during meal service.
Meals are served Monday through Friday, with breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The program will be closed Friday, June 16. Meals will be provided at Slaughter Elementary School, 3170 Church St., Slaughter; and East Feliciana High School, 3501 La. 10, Jackson.
For questions, email ssmith@efschools.net or call (225) 683-8277 to speak with Susan Smith.
Independence Day
Celebrate July 4 at 6 p.m. in Parker Park in St. Francisville. Live music, food trucks and fireworks will be on hand.
Vacation Bible school coming
Jackson United Methodist Church invites children to "Hero Hotline" vacation Bible school for ages 4-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-21.
Election announcement deadline set
The Watchman and The Democrat have set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate, and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email announcement and photo to extra@theadvocate.com.
Music school coming
Arts for All is presenting Song Bird Music School, hosted by Birdman Coffee and 3V Tourist Court in St, Francisville. Sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29-30 and July 1-2.
Classes include guitar with Clay Parker, voice with Heather Feierabend, ukulele with Kat Carlson, banjo with Chris Talley, cabin orchestra with David Hinson and jam camp with Adrian Percy. Songwriting class, beginners welcome, are with Eric Schmitt and Heather Feierabend.
Sign up for songwriting Thursday and Friday, weekend classes Saturday and Sunday, or all four days at bontempstix.com/events/songbird-music-school-6-29-2023.