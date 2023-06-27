Learn blueberry care
The LSU AgCenter will offer a blueberry pruning demonstration at 9 a.m. July 7 at the Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
People who plan to come and would like to be notified of any change of plans should RSVP to the East Feliciana Extension Office at (225) 683-3101 or Horticulture Agent Jessie Hoover at jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu.
For accommodations for people with disabilities, contact Hoover at least one week before the event.
OLLI events coming up
OLLI Felicianas Chapter has a Lunch & Learn from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, June 29, at the library in New Roads, followed by the biweekly Lunch Bunch gathering at Not Your Mama’s restaurant in Livonia at 11:30 a.m. The presentation is about Audubon in Louisiana, presented by Darlene Reaves.
Registration is required for the lunch at Not Your Mama’s. Guests age 50 and over are welcome. Register at https://ce.lsu.edu/search/publicCourseSearchDetails.do?method=load&courseId=1008942 or by calling the OLLI at LSU office at (833) 280-5634.
Members who wish to carpool to New Roads and Livonia may meet at the West Feliciana Parish Library in St. Francisville at 9:30 a.m.
West Feliciana Saints license plates
License plates with a logo for the West Feliciana Saints are now available from the state. Visit the Office of Motor Vehicles online at www.expresslane.org/vehicle/plates or call the Specialized Vehicle Unit at (225) 925-6278 or (225) 925-6146.
Check rules before buying school supplies
For all schools in the Felicianas, be sure to check policies before buying school clothing and supplies.
East Feliciana High School announced on its Facebook page a change in the backpack policy.
All students are required to have a clear or solid-colored mesh backpack for the 2023-2024 school year.
Other requirements include that straps on the clear bag may be a solid color; small monograms or logos are permitted; colored transparent bags are not permitted; students may use a small nonclear pouch or purse — 5.5 by 8.5 inches — to hold personal items; nonclear lunchboxes or bags are permitted; and all bags are subject to search.
Slaughter Community Charter announced on Facebook that its backpack policy remains the same, including no rolling packs without a medical excuse.
Friends of Songbird fundraiser show
The Friends of Songbird will hold a fundraiser show at 7 p.m., June 30, at Temple Sinai, St. Francisville.
All money from the show will be used by Arts for All to provide scholarships to its music camps. The show features camp instructors, including Heather Feierabend, Kat Carlson, Chris Talley, Eric Schmitt, Clay Parker, David Hinson, Adrian Percy and Michael Holmes. Special guests are Trey and Lexi Pendley. Tickets are $20 at bontempstix.com.
Music school coming
Arts for All is presenting Song Bird Music School, hosted by Birdman Coffee and 3V Tourist Court in St. Francisville. Sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29-30 and July 1-2.
Classes include guitar with Clay Parker, voice with Heather Feierabend, ukulele with Kat Carlson, banjo with Chris Talley, cabin orchestra with David Hinson and jam camp with Adrian Percy. Songwriting class, beginners welcome, are with Eric Schmitt and Heather Feierabend.
Sign up for songwriting Thursday and Friday, weekend classes Saturday and Sunday, or all four days at bontempstix.com/events/songbird-music-school-6-29-2023.
Independence Day
Celebrate July 4 at 6 p.m. in Parker Park in St. Francisville. Live music, food trucks and fireworks will be on hand.
Vacation Bible school coming
Jackson United Methodist Church invites children to "Hero Hotline" vacation Bible school for ages 4-12 from 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-21.
Election announcement deadline set
The Watchman and The Democrat have set the deadline to receive local candidates’ announcements for the Oct. 14 election.
Candidates running in parish races can submit a campaign announcement by Aug. 1. All announcements must include age, political party and education of candidate, and the announcement must be 450 words or less. A color photo of only the candidate can be sent with announcement.
All announcements are subject to editing and will be published on a first-come, first-served basis.
Email announcement and photo to extra@theadvocate.com.