East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council recently reminded residents that prescription drop boxes are placed at each town hall in East Feliciana Parish, except in Slaughter. Clinton Town Hall - 11209 Bank Street Jackson Town Hall - 1610 Charter Street Norwood Town Hall - 13722 Elm Street Slaughter (Curry's Pharmacy) - 1169 LA-19, Suite B Wilson Town Hall - 6528 Sycamore Street Prescription drop boxes are a safe and effective way to dispose of most types of unused or expired drugs. All drugs that are picked up from the drop boxes are disposed of through the Zachary Police Department. capital area human services will be at the next Clinton Market Days taking unwanted/expired medications off your hands for safe disposal.
---
Hospital offers Safe Sitter course
West Feliciana Hospital offers a two-day Safe Sitter class designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they're home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. Skills taught include safety in many situations, first aid and rescue, child care, and life and business skills.
Registration is required by June 14 for the session that runs from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 22-23 at West Feliciana Hospital, 5266 Commerce St., St. Francisville.
Email noblek@wfph.org for information. Register at www.wfph.org/resources/events-and-classes/safe-sitter-2023/
Walker Percy Weekend is here
The eighth annual Walker Percy Weekend is Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, in the St. Francisville Historic District. Events include lectures, a bourbon stroll and Taste of Louisiana Supper. At deadline, tickets were still available at bontempstix.com/events/the-eighth-annual-walker-percy-weekend-6-2-2023.
Plate lunches offered in Clinton
The Galilee Baptist Church Youth Ministry is selling plate lunches Saturday, June 3 during the market in Clinton at the Courthouse Square. For $12 choose between a fried fish plate that includes potato salad, sweet peas, cake and a roll, or barbecue chicken or smoked chicken, which include baked beans, potato salad, roll and cake.
St. John's program planned
Everyone is invited to the Holy St. John's program at 2 p.m., June 11, by Phillip's Masonic Lodge 238 and Progressive Chapter 186 OES. The service will be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9147 La. 422, Norwood. Bishop George Veal is pastor.
The Day the War Stopped set for June 10
The 26th annual The Day the War Stopped re-enactment of the burial of Union Commander John Hart in 1863 is June 10. For information and a schedule of events, visit felicianalodge31.com/day-the-war-stopped.
Music school coming
Arts for All is presenting Song Bird Music School, hosted by Birdman Coffee and 3V Tourist Court in St, Francisville. Sessions are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29-June 30 and July 1-2.
Classes include guitar with Clay Parker, voice with Heather Feierabend, ukulele with Kat Carlson, banjo with Chris Talley, cabin orchestra with David Hinson and jam camp with Adrian Percy. Songwriting class, beginners welcome, are with Eric Schmitt and Heather Feierabend.
Sign up for songwriting Thursday and Friday, weekend classes Saturday and Sunday, or all 4 days at bontempstix.com/events/songbird-music-school-6-29-2023.
Check out summer reading
Summer reading for all ages complete with shows, activities, rewards and more is on its way in both East and West Feliciana parishes. In West Feliciana, visit www.wfplibrary.org/summer, and in East Feliciana, visit www.facebook.com/audubonregional to find details.
Save the date
Pop & Shop, a new event in St. Francisville, on Aug. 19 will offer shopping, music, art and cocktails.
Learn how to cut salt in your diet
Break Up with Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension (high blood pressure) learn about managing the condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be June 29, July 6, July 13 and July 20 at the LSU AgCenter West Feliciana Parish Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.
Participants can register for the 10 a.m. series or the 5:30 p.m. series. Each session should last 1½ hours. The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent.
It costs $40 to attend the series. Call (225) 635-3614 for information. Sign up by June 5 at https://bit.ly/430QUaa.
Class focuses on keeping older adults independent
Stay Independent, a nutrition and wellness program for ages 60-plus, will be held at the East Feliciana Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 12, July 14, July 19 and July 21. The series costs $13. Register by June 12 at https://bit.ly/41NhmTH. For questions, contact Layne Langley at (225) 683-3101 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.