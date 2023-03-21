Tunica Hills Festival Saturday
The free seventh annual Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in St. Francisville. Bring an instrument to join a jam, or listen to the many groups. Food vendors will be on site. Bring chairs, blankets and coolers.
Baseball registration open
Registration in West Feliciana Parish is open through April 7 for baseball, softball and T-ball. Teams are available for ages 4-12. Games start in May. The $90 cost includes a hat, belt, jersey and socks.
Academy practice:
T-ball (Ages 4-5): 6 p.m., April 4, C quad
6-year-old league: 6 p.m., April 4 and 6, Field A4
Baseball (Ages 7-8): 6 p.m., April 4 and 6, Field A1
Baseball (Ages 9-10): 6 p.m., April 4 and 6, Field A2
Baseball (Ages 11-12): 6 p.m., April 4 and 6, Field A3
Softball: (Ages 7-9): 6 p.m., April 3 and 5, Field A1
Softball: (Ages 10-12): 6 p.m., April 3 and 5, Field A2
Register at www.wfprec.com.
Coaches and umpires are needed. Email ehoffmann@wfparish.org if you are interested.
Walker Percy Weekend tickets coming
Tickets to The Walker Percy Weekend go on sale April 1.
DCI Arts and Crafts Show
Dixon Correctional Institute, 5568 La. 68, Jackson, will host its second annual spring Arts and Crafts Show at the prison 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, March 25.
The show is a family event featuring inmate-made hobby crafts. Some of the items for sale include handmade jewelry, leather crafts, paintings, iron works, purses, belts, swings, rocking chairs and tables.
In addition to the arts and crafts, food and activities for children will be available.
Cost to get into the Arts and Crafts Show is $5 at the gate, cash only. Children 6 and under get in free. All transactions are cash only. There will be an ATM machine available at the prison.
Election is Saturday
Voters in West Feliciana Parish will decide on a tax renewal for the 911 Communications District's 2-mill tax. Election day is March 25; polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The property tax generates $824,000 a year for five years.
The tax provides the funds for the round-the-clock dispatch personnel who handle calls to the parish's first response agencies, for maintenance of software and infrastructure, and for training.
Sunrise service
The annual Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W., in St. Francisville is at 7 a.m. April 9 in the Greek amphitheater overlooking the lake. The Rev. Chris Andrews will lead the service.
Help the Easter Bunny
The Royal Blue Club and West Feliciana High students are offering to help the Easter Bunny hide eggs in yards in the area. Visit https://forms.gle/c7hGjCo7zBaR7Tej9 by March 26 to order the number of eggs to be hidden. Prices start at $25 for 30 eggs and run to $200 for 130 eggs.
Siege of Port Hudson
On March 25-26, Port Hudson State Historic Site will host the 160th anniversary re-enactment of the Siege of Port Hudson. Visitors will have access to re-enactors from the Union and Confederate armies. Campsites will be open to the public starting at 9 a.m. The battle re-enactments are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Demonstrations of other Civil War activities will be held at scheduled times periodically throughout both days, and sutlers selling Civil War era goods and wares will be present. Concessions will be available for purchase from the Zachary High School JROTC program. Visit www.lastateparks.com for information.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will attend a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.