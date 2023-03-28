Apply now for East Feliciana summer learning program
The East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st Century Summer Program is now accepting student applications. The program will run from May 30 through June 30 and include academic acceleration, STEAM enrichment and field trips. Student applications are due Thursday, April 6. For information and to register, visit efschools.net/page/accelerate.
Car show in Jackson
The second Jackson Car Show, with arts, crafts, food and music, will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at 3312 College St., behind the Old Hickory Railroad Model Train Museum. Visit @historicjacksonla on Facebook to see the list of awards for the car show. Registration by March 31 is free. It’s $20 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. the day of the show. Awards are at 2 p.m. Entry to the event is $5. People are asked to bring a nonperishable item or donate to the Jackson Food Bank.
Healthy events
The East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council is starting three groups aimed at specific health goals at the East Feliciana Parish Health Unit, 12080 Marston St., Clinton.
A prediabetes/diabetes support group and a fitness class started in March. A cancer support group will begin in May.
Call the council at (225) 663-0696 for details.
Area markets
- St. Francisville Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday, 9961 Wilcox St. To become a vendor, call Faye Ritchie at (225) 245-1752.
- Jackson’s Market is from noon to 4 p.m. the first Friday of the month at the Town Hall Gazebo on Charter Street. For information, contact Ginger Goudeau at (225) 933-4911 or ging130@yahoo.com.
- The Clinton Community Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.
Walker Percy Weekend tickets coming
Tickets to The Walker Percy Weekend go on sale Saturday, April 1.
Baseball registration open
Registration in West Feliciana Parish is open through April 7 for baseball, softball and T-ball. Teams are available for ages 4-12. Games start in May. The $90 cost includes a hat, belt, jersey and socks.
Academy practices will be April 4 for T-ball (Ages 4-5); April 4 and 6 for 6-year-old league, baseball ages 7-8), 9-10 and 11-12; and April 3 and 5 for softball 7-9 and 10-12.
Register at wfprec.com. Coaches and umpires are needed. Email ehoffmann@wfparish.org if interested.
Sunrise service
The annual Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W., in St. Francisville is at 7 a.m. April 9 in the Greek amphitheater overlooking the lake. The Rev. Chris Andrews will lead the service.
West Feliciana blood drive
The West Feliciana Hospital will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12 in the Hospital Conference Room, 5266 Commerce St., St, Francisville.
Every donor will receive our new “Livin the Givin Life” T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be honored first. Visit tbsdonors.org to make an appointment.
Polo in the Felicianas
The Azalea Polo Classic is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 at West Feliciana Parish Park. An official polo match starts at 3 p.m. and will feature the New Orleans Polo Club. The event benefits The West Feliciana Historical Society. Limited tickets available only in advance. Visit pinwheel.us/register/index/Azalea-Polo-Classic-Sponsorship-2023?sid=bf011480cd0d4f3fb478626d150bf557 for sponsorship information.
Garden tour set
The St. Francisville 2023 Spring Garden Tour is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. It is a chance for a self-guided tour of private gardens in the area. The gardens are hosted by the homeowners and the Feliciana Master Gardeners of LSU Agricultural Center.
All proceeds from the tour go to 4-H scholarships, school gardens and other community projects. Tickets are $20 on the day of the tour at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St. Visit www.lsuagcenter.com/springgardentour, call (225) 635-3614 or email jhoover@agcenter.lsu.edu for information.
Port Hudson birding event
Port Hudson State Historic Site will host Introduction to Birding and Bird Watching will be at 8 a.m. April 22.
Help the rainforest
On April 23, Barn Hill Preserve will host a Rainforest 5K Run through the forests of East Feliciana, along the Comite River and end at Barn Hill Preserve. Proceeds Benefit Kids Saving the Rainforest. Visit tinyurl.com/2udvzvtu to register.
Angola Rodeo
The spring Angola Rodeo is April 22-23 and Saturday is sold out. Purchase tickets for Sunday by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 or angolarodeo.com. All seats are $20. Children under 2 are free as long as they sit in laps.
Audubon Day at LSU
LSU's Hill Memorial Library is holding Audubon Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at 95 Field House Drive, Baton Rouge.
This is an annual public viewing of the famed double elephant folio first edition of John James Audubon’s "Birds of America" (London, 1827-1838). Audubon was an American artist, naturalist, and ornithologist, and his illustrated compendium of the birds in the United States, "Birds of America," is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed — not to mention the largest.
There will also be a selection of materials highlighting from the library collections, including new acquisitions and a sampling of the E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection. Experts from the LSU Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to answer any and all bird-related questions. Additionally, BREC’s Conservation Department will be available to answer questions and discuss their programming.
This event is free, reservations are needed. Visit lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon to reserve a time slot.
Wags & Whiskers
The eighth annual Wags & Whiskers Gala will be at 5 p.m. April 29 at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W., St. Francisville, with proceeds benefiting the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society. The theme is Let Your Love Shine. Tickets and sponsor packages are available at bontempstix.com/events/wags-whiskers-gala-2023-let-your-love-shine-4-29-2023.
Clinton High reunion dues needed
The Clinton High School class of 1983 will have its 40th reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 20 at Vizionz Event & Co., 8158 Plank Road, Baton Rouge. The menu is baked chicken, rice dressing, chicken pasta, green beans, meatballs, rolls, cake and punch.
A DJ and photographer will be on hand. Cost for each classmate and one guest is $150. A deposit of $50 or the full amount should be made as soon as possible to continue to secure an accurate head count. The total amount has to be paid by April 21 via $AvisMcKee on Cash App or get in touch for other payment arrangements.
Details on the class church program May 21 will be announced later.
Contact (225) 245-2215 to be included in messages about the event or to make payment arrangements.