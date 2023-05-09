Audubon Library events
The Audubon Regional Library will be holding weekly Storytimes at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at all branches. The events will have interactive readings, songs, rhymes and a craft. During the summer reading program, Storytime will move to 1 p.m. Fridays.
Audubon’s Jackson Branch, 2637 La. 10, will host the Senior Community Service Employment Program's Senior Employment Recruitment Day from 9 a.m. to noon, May 18. People 55 and older, who are unemployed and interested in going back into the workforce and meet income eligibility guidelines are welcome.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville. The program provides all saddle owners in the state the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. This service is provided free to the public. For information, contact the commission at (225) 925-3962.
Arts for All summer camps
Arts for All announced dates for its summer art camps in St. Francisville: June 5-9 for ages 7-16 and June 12-16 for ages 10-16. Email birdmancoffeeshop@gmail.com for information, to register or to ask about scholarships.
STEAM applications open in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana STEAM Academy is accepting applications for students who will be in sixth and seventh grade during the 2023-24 school year.
EF STEAM is a complete academic program focused on hands-on, project-based learning, including an aquaponics lab and STEM classes offered in partnership with LSU.
Students have opportunities to enroll in accelerated courses and earn high school credit during seventh and eighth grade. Applications are due Friday, May 12, and are available online at bit.ly/efsteam23. For information, call EF STEAM at (225) 244-7042 or email EF STEAM Principal Kimberly Glascock at kglascock@efschools.net.
Walker Percy Weekend
The Walker Percy Weekend has announced its speakers and schedule. Visit walkerpercyweekend.org to see the lists and purchase tickets.
Community surveys
The West Feliciana Chamber is hosting a 2023 Community Commerce Survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JT8LYSJ.
Also, the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development survey for West Feliciana is at ruralcenter.research.net/r/DRCHSD_WFH_communityleaders.
Youth Rodeo coming
The first Clinton Arena Youth Rodeo is scheduled for May 27 at 14730 La. 10, Clinton. It starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Events include lead line barrels, stick horse barrels, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, pole bending, goat tying, goat tail pulling, dummy roping, flag race, bull riding, chute-dogging and steer riding.
Books close at 10 a.m. and are cash only. Call-in is from noon to 9 p.m. May 21 at (225) 337-0332. For information, email clintonlaarena@gmail.com or visit Facebook.